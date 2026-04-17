Sharia, Radical Islam, Make the Case for Muslim Assimilation

As Muslims gain in numbers and influence in the United States, they've become more reluctant to assimilate — to become Americanized.

A Washington Post columnist released an op-ed last week under the headline, "I'm tired of proving I belong in America."

His argument sounded somewhat reasonable until he got to Sharia law.

Sharia is a framework of guidance derived from the Quran and Sunnah (teachings and practices of Muhammad).

"Practicing Muslims — despite being repeatedly asked to — can't disavow 'sharia' even if they wanted to," he said. "The sharia includes guidelines on how to pray, fast and otherwise observe what it means to submit to God in daily practice."

However, Sharia is also incompatible with the Constitution.

For example, the Quran 4:24 and 33:50 condones the rape and enslavement of female prisoners-of-war, in violation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution and the Geneva Convention.

Anyone who believes that it's merely a seventh century anachronism didn’t pay attention to the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, when Hamas terrorists stormed residential neighborhoods and raped victims of all ages — from toddlers to the elderly.

Then there’s Quran 9:29, which addresses how Muslims should interact with non-Muslims.

“Fight those who do not believe in Allah or in the Last Day and who do not consider unlawful what Allah and His Messenger have made unlawful and who do not adopt the religion of truth from those who were given the Scripture — [fight] until they give the jizyah (a tax imposed on non-Muslim subjects) willingly while they are humbled.”

A 1,400-year-old proclamation that has no application to modern American life you say? Not quite.

Last week Rep. Andy Ogles reported that "John Overton High School is changing its entire bell schedule, creating specialized cafeterias, and hosting Ramadan dinners on its campus to cater to Muslims in my district."

The Tennessee Republican added, "MNPS teachers are providing prayer rugs for students. Meanwhile, Christians have seen every trace of their religion erased from American education."

Moving to the red state of Texas, an imam was videoed last September demanding that a small Houston grocery store stop selling "haram" items — those that offend Islam.

"You have 30 days to stop selling alcohol, pork, and gambling [lottery tickets] because it’s against Islam," he told the clerk.

In addition, residents around the country, including Dearborn, Michigan and New York City, complain about being awakened every morning at 5:30 to a Muslim call to prayer blasted over loudspeakers, despite the fact that it's unnecessary: multiple apps exist that play the Muslim call to prayer on smartphones — both Android and IOS (iPhone).

Being pro-Islam equates to being anti-America many instances.

Two months after we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, we'll be observing the 25th anniversary of 9/11, when nearly 3,000 lives were snuffed out by Islamic terrorists, a day we swore we would never forget.

We forgot.

In 2019, podcaster Hasan Piker went on a rant and claimed "America deserved 9/11," and mocked Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican and former Navy SEAL officer, for losing his right eye to an IED explosion on his third Middle East deployment.

Last week CNN's Dana Bash blasted Piker for excusing sexual violence by Hamas terrorists on their October 7 attack — Israel's 9/11 — and claimed Hamas terrorists were a thousand times better than Israel.

Bash included video of Piker’s "America deserved 9/11" moment.

Now let’s turn to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration.

Jewish Insider reported Wednesday that Donald Borenstein, the mayor’s videographer, posted a series of statements to social media that honored the mastermind of the Hamas October 7 terror attack, and claimed he died a hero.

As for the mayor himself, last month Mamdani urged America to turn to Islam and embrace mass migration.

"I consider my own faith, Islam, a religion built upon the narrative of migration," he said.

"As the prophet Muhammad said, 'Islam began as something strange, and will go back to being strange. So, glad tidings to the strangers.'"

President Theodore Roosevelt said it better than Muhammad, when he stated that an immigrant must assimilate and become "in every facet an American, and nothing but an American." He added that "We have room for but one flag, the American flag. . . one language . . . the English language. . . and . . . one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people."

In any contest between Muhammad and T.R., I'll choose T.R. – hands down.

But Townhall writer and columnist Amy Curtis may have said it best. When The Washington Post columnist whined that "I'm tired of proving I belong in America," she replied, "I'm tired of having to appease Islamists."

Aren't we all.

America was founded on Judeo-Christian values — not the rantings of a seventh century madman.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read more Michael Dorstewitz Insider articles — Click Here Now.