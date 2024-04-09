×
Tags: u.s. | china | military | taiwan | invasion | xi jinping | philippines

US Taking Chinese Invasion of Taiwan 'More Seriously'

President Xi Jinping's threat of force to reunite Taiwan with mainland China, coupled with a new assessment of China's military readiness, has heightened concerns of potential conflict, experts warn. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 09 April 2024 09:44 AM EDT

A new assessment determining that "all indications point to" China's People's Liberation Army meeting Beijing's goal of potentially invading Taiwan by 2027 signals that the U.S. is taking the possibility of war "more seriously," China experts say.

Adm. John Aquilino, head of the Indo-Pacific Command, recently told the Republican-led House Armed Services Committee that China's military will be prepared to invade Taiwan by 2027.

