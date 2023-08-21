×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | indictment | court | judge | prosecutor

Who Is Trump Up Against in Court?

Former President Donald Trump (AP)

By    |   Monday, 21 August 2023 06:35 AM EDT

Facing four separate historic indictments related to both his business dealings and political decisions, former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in front of four judges in legal battles at the city, state, and federal levels that will likely overlap with his campaign to return to the White House in 2024.

Trump faces 91 criminal charges across the four indictments, which were filed by a trio of prosecutors.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Facing four separate historic indictments related to both his business dealings and political decisions, former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in front of four judges in legal battles at the city, state, and federal levels that will likely overlap with his...
trump, indictment, court, judge, prosecutor
1669
2023-35-21
Monday, 21 August 2023 06:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved