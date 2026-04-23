GOP Plan Benefits Millions as Tax Season Ends

While most Americans still think they pay too much in federal income taxes, that isn't stopping dozens of trade, nonprofit, and business groups from singing the praises of tax cuts implemented last year.
Without a single vote from Democrats, President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans passed the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, which included tax cuts on tips and overtime, tax relief for seniors and families, and more.
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