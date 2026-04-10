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Tags: oman | tolls | strait of hormuz | iran | Illegal | maritime | agreements

Oman: No Fees Allowed in Strait of Hormuz

Locals visit Muscat Anchorage near the Strait of Hormuz on March 30 in Muscat, Oman. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 April 2026 07:16 AM EDT

Oman's transport minister said Iran's effort to toll ships coming in and out of the Strait of Hormuz is against international law. Reports suggested that Iran intended to charge $1 million to $2 million per vessel.

France 24 incorrectly reported this month that Oman would share in the revenue.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Oman's Transport Minister said Iran's effort to toll ships coming in and out of the Strait of Hormuz is against international law. Reports suggest that Iran intended to charge $1 million to $2 million per vessel.
oman, tolls, strait of hormuz, iran, Illegal, maritime, agreements
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2026-16-28
Tuesday, 28 April 2026 07:16 AM
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