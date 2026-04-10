Oman: No Fees Allowed in Strait of Hormuz

Oman's transport minister said Iran's effort to toll ships coming in and out of the Strait of Hormuz is against international law. Reports suggested that Iran intended to charge $1 million to $2 million per vessel.
France 24 incorrectly reported this month that Oman would share in the revenue.
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