Tags: | | | | | |

The 6 GOP Hopefuls Most Likely to Take a Shot at Trump in 2024 (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The last time Donald Trump faced GOP primary voters picking a presidential nominee, his opposition included former Reps. Mark Sanford and Joe Walsh, ex-Gov. Bill Weld and businessman Rocky De La Fuente. Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin Related Stories: Trump Rallies Resume Next Month – But What Can Attendees Expect? Biden Hasn't Won Over Florida Voters, FAU Poll Shows © 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



platinum

The last time Donald Trump faced GOP primary voters picking a presidential nominee, his opposition included former Reps. Mark Sanford and Joe Walsh, ex-Gov. Bill Weld and businessman Rocky De La Fuente. That quartet combined to win 740,000 votes, which was shy of Trump's 18...

trump, gop, hopefuls, cheney, pence, desantis, christie, haley, cruz

1558

Thursday, 20 May 2021 04:11 PM

2021-11-20

Thursday, 20 May 2021 04:11 PM