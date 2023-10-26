Treasury Designates Hamas but Leaves US Support Network Intact

Treasury Department officials sanctioned several Hamas members last week in a largely "superficial" move that critics charge will do little to degrade the terror group behind the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

The designation, which comes in the wake of the slaughter of at least 1,400 Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorists, also offers a stark reminder that the Islamist group's leaders established a foothold in the U.S. decades ago that has evolved into a major player within the Democratic Party.