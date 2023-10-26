×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: treasury department | sanctions | hamas | influence | organizations | terror group | israel

Treasury Designates Hamas but Leaves US Support Network Intact

A seal on the exterior of the U.S. Department of Treasury. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 26 October 2023 08:04 AM EDT

Treasury Department officials sanctioned several Hamas members last week in a largely "superficial" move that critics charge will do little to degrade the terror group behind the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

The designation, which comes in the wake of the slaughter of at least 1,400 Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorists, also offers a stark reminder that the Islamist group's leaders established a foothold in the U.S. decades ago that has evolved into a major player within the Democratic Party.

John Rossomando | editorial.rossomando@newsmax.com

Bio coming soon.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Treasury Department officials sanctioned several Hamas members last week in a largely "superficial" move that critics charge will do little to degrade the terror group behind the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.
treasury department, sanctions, hamas, influence, organizations, terror group, israel
931
2023-04-26
Thursday, 26 October 2023 08:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved