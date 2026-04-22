How Weight-Loss Drugs Reshaped Health Journeys

Americans' pursuit of weight loss is entering a new phase that's being driven less by diet trends and more by prescription drugs.
GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy, originally developed to treat diabetes, are now at the center of a rapidly growing shift in how people approach their health. What began as a niche medical treatment has quickly moved into the mainstream, reshaping conversations about weight, responsibility, and long-term wellness.
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