Thomas Jefferson is Smiling Down on the Supreme Court Today

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Wednesday in a case titled Louisiana v. Callais that racial gerrymandered congressional districts are impermissible.

The court’s decision may have unintentionally echoed a famous phrase penned by Thomas Jefferson 250 years ago.

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican and a constitutional scholar, explained that the court ruled that racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional under "the 14th Amendment that ensures that all persons in the United States are entitled to equal protection of the laws, and also the 15th Amendment which protects the right to vote regardless of race."

The Babylon Bee, a humor-driven satirical "news" site with the motto, "Fake News You Can Trust," may have latched onto the most accurate headline when “reporting” the high court’s decision.

Their headline read, "In Blow To Democrats, SCOTUS Rules They Have To Stop Being Racist."

And just as they reported, Democrats took the decision hard, beginning with the divider-in-chief, former President Barack Obama, whose eight years in the White House were spent turning every event in America into a racial issue.

"Today’s Supreme Court decision effectively guts a key pillar of the Voting Rights Act, freeing state legislatures to gerrymander legislative districts to systematically dilute and weaken the voting power of racial minorities — so long as they do it under the guise of partisanship' rather than explicit 'racial bias,'"he began.

In actuality, the high court condemned the very practice that Obama is now also condemning — gerrymandering.

Chief Justice John Roberts described the 200-plus-mile-long Louisiana congressional district under review as a "snake" — one that connected Black neighborhoods in the cities of Shreveport, Alexandria, Lafayette and Baton Rouge.

"That map is an unconstitutional gerrymander," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion of the court, which affirmed a ruling from a lower federal court that barred the state from using the racially gerrymandered map.

Moreover, CNN regular Scott Jennings observed that just a few weeks earlier, Obama was in Virginia campaigning to gerrymander the commonwealth’s Republican members of Congress nearly into extinction — from 6D / 5R to 10D / 1R. Jennings concluded, "Must be exhausting to be for gerrymandering one week and against it the next."

Obama continued, "And it serves as just one more example of how a majority of the current Court seems intent on abandoning its vital role in ensuring equal participation in our democracy and protecting the rights of minority groups against majority overreach."

But that’s exactly what the high court did: it insured equal, not lopsided, participation.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat and a pastor, also blasted the decision, and invoked the memory of the late civil rights icon, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Trump’s Supreme Court has gutted the protections that Dr. King marched for," he began." "The protections made possible by civil rights protestors who spilled blood in pursuit of a more perfect union."

Warnock concluded, "This is a devastating and profound step backwards for American Democracy."

First of all, it's not "Trump's Supreme Court" — it's America's — and although Trump appointed three of the current justices, he's been disappointed with two of them. Both Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Comey Barrett turned out to be swing votes rather than true conservatives.

Second, as pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, Warnock should know that King, who served as pastor there from 1960 until his assassination in 1968, didn't seek special treatment for minorities — he sought equal treatment.

In his famous "I Have a Dream" speech, King said, "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character." Simply stated, King sought a color blind society, while Democrats seek a color-conscious society.

As Sen. Cruz noted, the Supreme Court held that racial gerrymandering violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Thomas Jefferson knew something about equal protection under the law nearly a century before the 14th Amendment was ratified, when he drafted the Declaration of Independence nearly 250 years ago.

Its most famous line is, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal . . . . "

"All men [and women] are created equal"— no one is "more equal" than another on the basis of skin color, a concept that King fought and was assassinated for.

And now Democrats want to take us back to a time when Americans were treated unequally.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read more Michael Dorstewitz Insider articles — Click Here Now.