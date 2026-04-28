Trump-Pope Clash Looks Tame by Historical Measure

History is replete with clashes between Popes and American presidents — many of them far more intense than President Donald Trump's recent dispute with Pope Leo XIV.
From Pope Pius IX appearing to side with the Confederacy during the Civil War to President Harry Truman severing formal relations with the Vatican for more than three decades, tensions between the White House and the Holy See stretch back to the nation's most turbulent periods.
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