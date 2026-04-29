Mamdani's First 100 Days? A Flop

Ideologues, the renowned political philosopher, Hannah Arendt wrote, "function in a world of no sense."

As for their ideological thinking, she concluded, it "proceeds with a consistency that exists no way in the realm of reality."

That definition aptly applies to New York's glib mayor, Zohran Mamdani, who has been hit over the head with reality since he was sworn into office on Jan. 1 of this year.

The New York Times agrees.

On Mamdani's 100th day in office, the left-wing newspaper conceded, "As New York’s first modern mayor to wholly embrace democratic socialism, Mr. Mandani has little actual power to impose that ideology on city government."

In other words, he is floundering.

Here’s a status report on his ideologically driven campaign promises:

—Free childcare for every New Yorker aged six weeks to five years.

Universal childcare is not anywhere near to being implemented.

It's simply unaffordable.

At best there may be one center opened in the Fall.

And that is possible because Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., is giving the city a one-time gift of $1 billion to fund the project.

—Permanently eliminating the fare on every bus.

It is just not happening.

The mayor can't will free rides for the city's 340 bus routes because mass transportation is managed by the state-controlled Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The financially struggling MTA cannot support a program that would cost $700 million annually.

—Rent freeze for all tenants residing in rent-stabilized apartments. Although the mayor has stacked the NYC Rent Guidelines Board with likeminded cronies, it doesn't mean he'll succeed.

While the board does determine annual rent increases, it's legally bound to "balance the interests of landlords and renters taking into account expert testimony about the city’s housing market."

With inflation increasing the costs of housing repairs, renovations and heating fuel, a freeze is not financially feasible.

If the board dares to impose a freeze, no doubt there will be a court challenge.

A freeze would also force landlords to defer repairs, take empty apartments off the market, and in some cases to abandon the property.

—Public safety. Crime has been going down thanks to the Herculean efforts of Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

However, Mandani’s elimination of the NYPD's crowd control unit, his refusal to fill the ranks of the dwindling police force, and his taking the side of criminals over victims, is only asking for trouble.

Between now and July 1, when the new fiscal year begins, Mamdani will be grappling with his $127 budget, which under law, must be balanced according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

To address the $5 billion shortfall in his bloated budget proposal, Mamdani wants to raise income taxes on the so-called rich and corporations. If implemented, top earners will be paying the highest combined Federal, state and local taxes in the nation.

But, Mamdani has had to face the reality that many on the city council don’t buy his tax and spend policies. The council led by the tough- minded speaker, Julie Menin, made it clear that the mayor’s plan to raise property taxes was dead on arrival.

She has also spearheaded a counter budget proposal that addresses the projected $5 billion budget deficit without raising city income taxes. Menin pointed out, for example, that at least $860 million could be saved by "simply not budgeting unspent money for positions that have remained unfilled."

Gov. Hochul, who is up for reelection, is also in no rush to approve tax increases.

But to placate the mayor, she announced support of a "pied-à-terre" tax on non-residents who own a second home in the city worth more than $5 million. The tax is projected to haul in $500 million annually.

This tax is a safe one for the governor because those who will pay it can't vote.

As for Mamdani, instead of quietly thanking the governor for throwing him a fiscal bone, he went on an ideological rampage. On a video with eerie background music, Mamdani boasted on April 15, income tax filing day, "Well today, we're taxing the rich."

He went on to joyously single out one of his prey, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, who owns a $238 million, 24,000 square foot apartment.

Reacting, Mr. Griffin’s chief operating officer at the hedge fund, reminded his vexed employees in an e-mail, "We are about to commence the redevelopment of 350 Park Avenue, creating 6,000 highly paid construction jobs and supporting the creation [of] more than 15,000 permanent jobs in Midtown Manhattan.

"The project, if we move forward, will entail more than $6 billion dollars of spending."

The operative phrase, "if we move forward," means Citadel may cancel the deal to teach Mamdani a lesson. Each passing day, more New Yorkers are realizing that Mayor Mamdani is a mean-spirited, loquacious political empty suit who espouses a "no sense" ideology.

One can only hope that his socialist agenda continues to flounder, until voters can boot him from office.

George J. Marlin, a former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is the author of "The American Catholic Voter: Two Hundred Years of Political Impact," and "Christian Persecutions in the Middle East: A 21st Century Tragedy." Read more George J. Marlin Insider articles — Click Here Now.