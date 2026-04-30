Analysis: UAE Exit From OPEC Is Major Strategic Move

The United Arab Emirates' decision to leave OPEC after 59 years — effective May 1, 2026 — is not a routine policy shift.
It is a major break in the political economy of oil, one that intersects with war, alliance systems, and the future of global energy pricing.
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