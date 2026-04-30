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Tags: uae | opec | oil | iran

Analysis: UAE Exit From OPEC Is Major Strategic Move

People stand at the booth of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 30 April 2026 04:04 PM EDT

The United Arab Emirates' decision to leave OPEC after 59 years — effective May 1, 2026 — is not a routine policy shift.

It is a major break in the political economy of oil, one that intersects with war, alliance systems, and the future of global energy pricing.

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The United Arab Emirates' decision to leave OPEC after 59 years - effective May 1, 2026 - is not a routine policy shift.It is a major break in the political economy of oil, one that intersects with war, alliance systems and the future of global energy pricing.
uae, opec, oil, iran
1150
2026-04-30
Thursday, 30 April 2026 04:04 PM
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