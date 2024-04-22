WATCH TV LIVE

Transgender Issue on Direct Path to Supreme Court

Pending cases may force Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and the U.S. Supreme Court to confront the definition of "woman," impacting transgender rights and women's athletics. (Dreamstime)

Monday, 22 April 2024 07:29 AM EDT

Regardless of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s inability or unwillingness to define “woman” before the Senate Judiciary Committee, she likely will be forced to address the issue if and when one or several pending cases make their way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The question of “what is a woman” is already before an Australian court, and whether it involves sports, schools or employers, cases involving “transgender” individuals, people who say they identify as a sex other than the one with which they were born, are likely headed for the high court.

Monday, 22 April 2024 07:29 AM
