Transgender Issue on Direct Path to Supreme Court

Regardless of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s inability or unwillingness to define “woman” before the Senate Judiciary Committee, she likely will be forced to address the issue if and when one or several pending cases make their way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The question of “what is a woman” is already before an Australian court, and whether it involves sports, schools or employers, cases involving “transgender” individuals, people who say they identify as a sex other than the one with which they were born, are likely headed for the high court.