×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: transgender | swimmer | coach

Transgender Swimmer Controversy Puts 'Integrity of Women's Sports' at Stake

(Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 24 December 2021 07:29 AM

The controversy surrounding a transgender swimmer on the University of Pennsylvania women’s team has enveloped the school’s head swimming and diving coach, Mike Schnur, but Schnur is “getting a bum rap” as athlete Lia Thomas dominates the competition and re-writes the women’s record books, according to a source familiar with the Penn swim program.

Thomas swam for the university’s men’s team — and ranked in the second-team All-Ivy League in 2018-19 — before taking a year off to transition. Since then, Thomas has smashed record after record, and, in response, a growing number of biological female athletes and their parents have lodged complaints.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The controversy surrounding a transgender swimmer on the University of Pennsylvania women's team has enveloped the school's head swimming and diving coach, Mike Schnur, but Schnur is "getting a bum rap" as athlete Lia Thomas dominates the competition and re-writes the...
transgender, swimmer, coach
860
2021-29-24
Friday, 24 December 2021 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved