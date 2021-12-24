Transgender Swimmer Controversy Puts 'Integrity of Women's Sports' at Stake

The controversy surrounding a transgender swimmer on the University of Pennsylvania women’s team has enveloped the school’s head swimming and diving coach, Mike Schnur, but Schnur is “getting a bum rap” as athlete Lia Thomas dominates the competition and re-writes the women’s record books, according to a source familiar with the Penn swim program.

Thomas swam for the university’s men’s team — and ranked in the second-team All-Ivy League in 2018-19 — before taking a year off to transition. Since then, Thomas has smashed record after record, and, in response, a growing number of biological female athletes and their parents have lodged complaints.