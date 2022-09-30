Transgender Surgeries on Minors Embraced by Media After Vehement Denials

After legacy media outlets recently dedicated several "fact checks" and articles to "debunking" claims that children's hospitals were performing transgender surgeries on minors, The New York Times has admitted what many suspected all along – these types of surgeries are indeed taking place nationwide.

In an extensive article titled "More Trans Teens Are Choosing 'Top Surgery,'" the newspaper not only confirmed that these "gender-affirming" surgeries are taking place on patients as young as 13, but essentially cast them in a positive light while acknowledging the limited studies on the topic provide outcomes that are spotty at best.