Brady, Ozzy, Dr. Phil Show Many Delay Retirement Over Ego, Fear

While news that iconic quarterback Tom Brady is hanging up his cleats (again), rocker Ozzy Osbourne is ditching the tour bus, and Dr. Phil McGraw is bidding farewell to his live daytime studio audience may have shocked some of the celebrities' most adoring fans, career coaches say the trio of high-profile retirement announcements all had telltale signs that their careers were winding down.

Career planners and financial experts say the two biggest drivers when workers consider retirement are finances and personal goals.