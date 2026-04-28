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Tags: donald trump | queen elizabeth ii | monarchy | encounters

Behind the Scenes of Trump's Royal Encounters

Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump attend a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth, southern England, on June 5, 2019. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 April 2026 10:12 AM EDT

It was not the most promising start to an interview.

"I'm not here to do an interview. I'm here to play golf," President Donald Trump told me, before asking if I would be playing golf, too.

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President Donald Trump's affection and respect have been evident not just for Queen Elizabeth II, but for the monarchy.
donald trump, queen elizabeth ii, monarchy, encounters
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2026-12-28
Tuesday, 28 April 2026 10:12 AM
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