Pro-Liberty Groups Vindicated by SPLC Indictment

When President Donald Trump met with "60 Minutes" for an interview that aired Sunday, he was asked about the suspect who tried to shoot up the White House Correspondents' Association dinner the night before, and he quickly pivoted to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
While discussing the gunman's alleged manifesto — which called Trump a "pedophile, rapist, and traitor" and labeled administration officials as "targets" — Trump described the suspect as "radicalized."
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