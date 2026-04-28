WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: southern poverty law center | money | hate groups | indictment

Pro-Liberty Groups Vindicated by SPLC Indictment

Members of the Ku Klux Klan arrive for a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on July 8, 2017. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 April 2026 08:13 AM EDT

When President Donald Trump met with "60 Minutes" for an interview that aired Sunday, he was asked about the suspect who tried to shoot up the White House Correspondents' Association dinner the night before, and he quickly pivoted to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

While discussing the gunman's alleged manifesto — which called Trump a "pedophile, rapist, and traitor" and labeled administration officials as "targets" — Trump described the suspect as "radicalized."

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
During a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday, President Donald Trump was asked about the suspect in the attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner but quickly pivoted to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
southern poverty law center, money, hate groups, indictment
1692
2026-13-29
Wednesday, 29 April 2026 08:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved