California Democrats Uneasy About 'Jungle Primary'

While prominent Democrats act as if they didn't know about the alleged crimes against women by disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., others fret that one of the bluest states in America could soon have a Republican governor.
Fretting might be justified because the state's somewhat unique "jungle primary" system has bitten them before and could well do it again in the June primary.
Join As Newsmax Platinum Member for Unlimited Access!
Get exclusive Newsmax Platinum content that includes:
- Special investigative reports
- Go inside the Trump administration to find out what’s really happening
- Breaking political insider news from Washington
- In-depth interviews with A-list celebs and insiders driving the day's headlines
- Thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!
Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin