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Tags: eric swalwell | jungle primaries | governor | california | democrats | republicans

California Democrats Uneasy About 'Jungle Primary'

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 April 2026 08:02 AM EDT

While prominent Democrats act as if they didn't know about the alleged crimes against women by disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., others fret that one of the bluest states in America could soon have a Republican governor.

Fretting might be justified because the state's somewhat unique "jungle primary" system has bitten them before and could well do it again in the June primary.

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While prominent Democrats act as if they didn't know about the alleged crimes against women by disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., others fret that one of the bluest states in America could soon have a Republican governor.
eric swalwell, jungle primaries, governor, california, democrats, republicans
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2026-02-29
Wednesday, 29 April 2026 08:02 AM
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