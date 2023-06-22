×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: titanic | tour | submersible | safety | concerns | passengers | titan

Titanic Tour Sub Had 'Potential Flaws,' Safety Concerns

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick speaks during a press conference about the search efforts for the submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic, at Coast Guard Base in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 20. (Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 22 June 2023 07:36 AM EDT

Harrowing details have emerged about apparent safety issues with a missing submersible carrying five people to the wreck of the Titanic, prompting concerns about how aware the passengers may have been of the true dangers of the dive.

The 22-foot submersible and its support ship departed from St. John's in Newfoundland on Friday and plunged into the water Sunday morning. Roughly an hour and 45 minutes after beginning its descent, the vessel lost contact with the Canadian ship monitoring it.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Harrowing details have emerged about apparent safety issues with a missing submersible carrying five people to the wreck of the Titanic, prompting concerns about how aware the passengers may have been of the true dangers of the dive.
titanic, tour, submersible, safety, concerns, passengers, titan
1209
2023-36-22
Thursday, 22 June 2023 07:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved