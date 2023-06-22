Titanic Tour Sub Had 'Potential Flaws,' Safety Concerns

Harrowing details have emerged about apparent safety issues with a missing submersible carrying five people to the wreck of the Titanic, prompting concerns about how aware the passengers may have been of the true dangers of the dive.

The 22-foot submersible and its support ship departed from St. John's in Newfoundland on Friday and plunged into the water Sunday morning. Roughly an hour and 45 minutes after beginning its descent, the vessel lost contact with the Canadian ship monitoring it.