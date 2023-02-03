×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | florida | california | new york | illinois | migration | blue state

Interstate Migration Making Regions Redder, Bluer

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 03 February 2023 06:24 AM EST

COVID, taxes, schools. The anecdotal reports of those migrating from liberal "blue" states to conservative "red" ones have been plentiful, as have the reasons for the population shift.

Florida and Texas have been the biggest recipients, at the expense of places such as New York and California.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The anecdotal reports of those migrating from liberal "blue" states to conservative "red" ones have been plentiful, as have the reasons for the population shift.
texas, florida, california, new york, illinois, migration, blue state, red state
742
2023-24-03
Friday, 03 February 2023 06:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved