Despite Promises, It's the Same Evil Taliban

A Taliban fighter stands guard near a damaged car after multiple rockets were fired in Kabul on August 30, 2021. (WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 30 August 2021 06:28 AM

Soon after taking control of Kabul, and therefore Afghanistan, Taliban militants held a news conference at which they vowed to respect women’s rights. Within days, the extremist group was accused of setting a woman on fire due to "bad cooking for Taliban fighters" and beating a destitute woman to death because she didn’t have enough food to feed the terrorists — before tossing a grenade at her corpse.

Meet the new boss — same as the old boss.

Click Here to comment on this article
