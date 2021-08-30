Despite Promises, It's the Same Evil Taliban

Soon after taking control of Kabul, and therefore Afghanistan, Taliban militants held a news conference at which they vowed to respect women’s rights. Within days, the extremist group was accused of setting a woman on fire due to "bad cooking for Taliban fighters" and beating a destitute woman to death because she didn’t have enough food to feed the terrorists — before tossing a grenade at her corpse.
Meet the new boss — same as the old boss.
