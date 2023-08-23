Can Taiwan Defend Itself From Chinese Aggression?

U.S. deterrence has kept China on its side of the Taiwan Strait – so far.
But given the growth and the increasing capabilities of the Chinese armed forces and China's proximity to Taiwan, Beijing appears to hold an advantage. Most military analysts believe it's a matter of "when" not "if" President Xi Jinping orders an invasion of Taiwan, the democratic island nation that China regards as a renegade province.
