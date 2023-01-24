Supreme Court 'Looking Over Its Shoulder' With Leaker Still at Large

The Supreme Court still cannot determine the identity of the person who leaked a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade to Politico eight months ago, an admission that legal experts fear damages the reputation of the high court and the safety of the justices – and likely means we may never learn the source of the leak.

The court released a 20-point report, penned by Col. Gail Curley, a Supreme Court marshal, outlining the inconclusive results of the internal investigation into the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization draft opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito.