Supreme Court 'Looking Over Its Shoulder' With Leaker Still at Large

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 07:19 AM EST

The Supreme Court still cannot determine the identity of the person who leaked a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade to Politico eight months ago, an admission that legal experts fear damages the reputation of the high court and the safety of the justices – and likely means we may never learn the source of the leak.

The court released a 20-point report, penned by Col. Gail Curley, a Supreme Court marshal, outlining the inconclusive results of the internal investigation into the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization draft opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito.

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 07:19 AM
