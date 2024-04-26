WATCH TV LIVE

Proposed US Abortion Restrictions Following 'Liberal' Europe

In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned long-standing abortion laws, giving states control. Now, some governments are exploring European approaches for guidance while crafting legislation. (Dreamstime)

Friday, 26 April 2024 07:57 AM EDT

The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson in 2022 reversed nearly a half-century of legal holding on abortion in the United States and returned the authority to regulate the practice to the states. Previously barred from virtually any consideration of the subject, some governments are now crafting legislation and looking to "liberal" European countries for guidance.

Compared to the U.S. practices established by Roe v. Wade, European nations typically enforce stricter limits on gestation and the circumstances under which abortions may be performed. Furthermore, European abortion policies are often embedded in legislation, unlike in the U.S., where it was defined most often by judicial rulings.

Friday, 26 April 2024 07:57 AM
