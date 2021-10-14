×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: state school board | parents | letter

State School Boards Blindsided by Plea for Federal Intervention Targeting Parents

Over a dozen state school boards claim the National School Board Association did not consult with them before sending a letter to President Joe Biden seeking federal intervention to curb opposition from concerned parents. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Thursday, 14 October 2021 06:57 AM

More than a dozen state school boards say they were not consulted by the National School Board Association before the group inked a letter to President Joe Biden seeking federal intervention to stem growing opposition from concerned parents over COVID-19 mandates.

The NSBA"s heavy-handed letter likened the actions of fed-up moms and dads to "domestic terrorism" and "hate crimes."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
More than a dozen state school boards say they were not consulted by the National School Board Association before the group inked a letter to President Joe Biden seeking federal intervention to stem growing opposition from concerned parents and likening the actions of...
state school board, parents, letter
877
2021-57-14
Thursday, 14 October 2021 06:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved