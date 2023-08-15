×
Special Counsel's Secret Trump Twitter Request Is 'Troubling'

Former President Donald Trump (Matt Rourke/AP)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 15 August 2023 07:28 AM EDT

Legal experts say they're "baffled" as to why a federal judge would agree to special counsel Jack Smith's request to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Twitter account without his knowledge.

Unsealed court documents recently revealed that as part of Smith's investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, he asked Twitter earlier this year to hand over historical records related to the former president's account. Trump's account was suspended shortly after the events of Jan. 6 and even after it was reinstated in November 2022, he has yet to post to it.

