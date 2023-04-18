×
Tags: senate | illness | absence | democrats | dianne feinstein | votes

Injury, Illness Absences 'Hindering' Senate Business

(AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 18 April 2023 07:29 AM EDT

Despite the return of both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., to the upper chamber on Monday after lengthy health-related absences, the legislative body was still without its full complement of members – an increasingly frequent occurrence that has prompted questions about whether some lawmakers are failing to meet voter expectations.

Even with attendance this week growing by two members, Sen. Dianne Feinstein still hasn't returned to Washington, D.C., Feinstein's absence, as she recovers from shingles in her home state of California, leaves Democrats' slim Senate majority in a precarious state, and comes after an alarmingly high number of previously missed votes.

