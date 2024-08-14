Official Probe Reveals Secret Service Jan. 6 Failures

The U.S. Secret Service has fulfilled only one of six recommendations made by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General related to the incidents that took place Jan. 6, 2021.

The report, released just two weeks after botched Secret Service protection allowed a would-be assassin to shoot former President Donald Trump, outlines a series of problems with how it conducted itself, including that agents using canines missed a bomb located just feet from where Vice President-elect Kamala Harris entered the Democrat National Headquarters in Washington on Jan. 6.