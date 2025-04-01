Is Remote Work Officially Coming to an End?

Remote work, one of the most significant workplace shifts to come from the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a common employment structure in the U.S. since 2020. But for many employees, the era of fully remote jobs may be coming to an end.

With many major companies implementing a return-to-office mandate including Apple, Boeing, and Amazon, other smaller-scale companies have picked up this shift in workplace policy. In January 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending remote work for all federal employees, further reinforcing the push to get workers back in offices.