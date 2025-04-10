Amended Illinois Bill 'Hostile' to Homeschool Heads Toward Decision

A bill is moving toward a final vote in the Illinois legislature with amendments that made it even more intrusive and threatening for homeschooling families, an attorney for an opposition group said.
"This bill was written by people who don't understand homeschooling and who are hostile to homeschooling and it shows on every of the 60 pages of this bill," Will Estrada, senior counsel for the Home School Legal Defense Association, told Newsmax.
Craig Myers ✉
Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.