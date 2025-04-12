Some Companies Start Getting the Memo: PRIDE, DEI Don't Pay

Some Brands Decide Not to Take Pride in Celebrating All Too Alternative Lifestyles

During the next approximately six short weeks, plus or minus, you'll be told, no make that lectured to, ad nauseum in the print and broadcast media, that June is PRIDE month.

Not to be confused with HIV Is Not a Crime Awareness Day, Transgender Day of Visibility, Asexuality Day, Lesbian Visibility Day, Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Harvey Milk Day, International Drag Day, LGVBTQ History Month or National Coming Out Day.

In fact, there are so many public observances of sexual, and other alaternative lifestyles, one wag on Twitter/X observed they now have their own liturgical calendar!

Your columnists feel society and the culture at large was a whole lot heathier when they remained closeted.

It could be that some major corporations are deciding to throttle back on their previous support of various and sundry in-your-face alernative lifestyle days and celebrations.

From Fox News, "The organizers of San Francisco Pride (SF Pride) shared financial concerns due to major companies pulling funding this year.

"SF Pride executive director Suzanne Ford said that the show will still go on, but organizers are going to have to make do with a smaller budget.

"Ford expressed suspicion this was part of a wave of businesses distancing themselves from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs under the Trump administration.

"'I'm very concerned. Obviously, there's pressure from the federal government,' Ford told a local FOX affiliate. Ford thinks the pull out is due to wish-washy corporate types, 'The tone has changed in this country. Businesses already hedge their bets, and I think people who, this isn't their hardcore value of their corporation, maybe they're rethinking their investment,'" Ford said.

We think such "tone change" is a great, comtinuing trend througout our nation.

And we have a very good idea to whom the change can be attributed.

Right now, he’s sitting in the Oval Office.

But . . . former Anheuser-Busch executive Anson Frericks has a more concrete reason for the change. Frericks "explained how companies' focus on politics and social issues backfired on their bottom line as President Trump reassures Americans about market uncertainty."

Currently the festival of twisted eccentricity has suffered a shortfall of approximately $300,000 from its total budget of $2.3 million.

The four companies withdrawing their funding are:

Benefit Cosmetics

Comcast/X-finity

Anheuser–Busch and . . .

Beverage Maker Diageo.

Let’s hope this crack in the wall of the ever-intimidating "Rainbow Reich" continues and expands — unabated.

Already the "tone change" is emergent at Facebook, McDonald’s, Walmart, and Harley-Davidson. They have rolled-back or discontinued entirely, DEI programs.

And those are just a few.

Robby Starbuck has also been behind an effort to take the DEI out of corporate America.

Due to his efforts, Tractor Supply, John Deere, Lowe’s, and Ford have all dropped their Marxist DEI efforts.

Truth be told, those are just a few of the companies Starbuck has persuaded.

Celebrating sexual immorality harms our youth, companies' bottom lines, and is beyond bad for our nation's culture.

This "tone change" must not only continue, but increasingly gain momentum.

Nothing less than our nation's future is at stake.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.