EU Slammed for Funding Extremist Curricula in Pakistan

At a high-profile U.N. Human Rights Council side event, European officials and activists sharply criticized the EU for funneling millions into Pakistan's education system — a system they say promotes religious extremism, discrimination, and violence against minorities.

The March 26 event, titled "Human Rights in Pakistan: Education Under Siege — Ideology, Intolerance, and the Erosion of Human Rights in Pakistan," zoomed in on religious persecution and deficiencies in Pakistan's educational system.