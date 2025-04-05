WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eu | european union | pakistan | education | extremism | islamist

EU Slammed for Funding Extremist Curricula in Pakistan

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 11 April 2025 07:25 AM EDT

At a high-profile U.N. Human Rights Council side event, European officials and activists sharply criticized the EU for funneling millions into Pakistan's education system — a system they say promotes religious extremism, discrimination, and violence against minorities.

The March 26 event, titled "Human Rights in Pakistan: Education Under Siege — Ideology, Intolerance, and the Erosion of Human Rights in Pakistan," zoomed in on religious persecution and deficiencies in Pakistan's educational system.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
At a high-profile U.N. Human Rights Council side event, European officials and activists sharply criticized the EU for funneling millions into Pakistan's education system - a system they say promotes religious extremism, discrimination, and violence against minorities.
eu, european union, pakistan, education, extremism, islamist
1152
2025-25-11
Friday, 11 April 2025 07:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved