EU Slammed for Funding Extremist Curricula in Pakistan

At a high-profile U.N. Human Rights Council side event, European officials and activists sharply criticized the EU for funneling millions into Pakistan's education system — a system they say promotes religious extremism, discrimination, and violence against minorities.
The March 26 event, titled "Human Rights in Pakistan: Education Under Siege — Ideology, Intolerance, and the Erosion of Human Rights in Pakistan," zoomed in on religious persecution and deficiencies in Pakistan's educational system.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin