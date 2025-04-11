Routh Docs Offer Insight On Today's Democratic Party Minds

Court documents reveal that Ryan Routh, the man who allegedly lay in wait for hours for the chance to assassinate President Trump, attempted to purchase military-grade weapons from a colleague with alleged Ukraine connections.

In August 2024, a month before Routh was spotted pointing his rifle from behind shrubbery at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., he contacted someone he believed to have connections with Ukraine.

Routh “sought to purchase the devices online from an associate Routh believed to be a Ukrainian with access to military weapons," the DOJ said in a Monday court filing.

Using an encrypted messaging service, the attempted assassin told his contact to "send me an RPG [rocket propelled grenade] or Stinger [missile] and I will see what we can do."

Routh added that Trump "is not good for Ukraine."

In these messages, Routh revealed himself at a loss for ideas and driven by a single goal — to destroy the object of his hatred at all costs, President Donald Trump.

On that score he’s just like the Democratic Party of today.

While assassination by missile may seem extreme, it’s not extreme for today’s left.

The Network Contagion Research Institute released a new report Monday indicating that more than half of left-leaning Americans say political violence is "acceptable" — with 55% of them seeing "some justification" for assassinating Trump.

Moreover, 38% of the population-at-large said there would be at least some justification to assassinate Trump.

According to the report, we’re in the midst of an "assassination culture," and leftists freely and proudly admit it.

On Tuesday California resident Nicholas Roske pleaded guilty in a Maryland federal court to the attempted assassination of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

He said he was prompted to do so when a draft decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked to the press, which eventually reversed Roe v. Wade and made abortion a procedure that could be regulated by the states.

A few weeks after Politico.com published the draft opinion, Roske told an acquaintance using an encrypted messaging service that "The thought of Roe v. Wade and gay marriage both being repealed has me furious."

It’s the age of rage, and it’s also affecting Democratic politicians, like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

When it looked as though the Supreme Court might overturn Roe, he led a group of protesters outside the Supreme Court Building and threatened two members by name.

"I want to tell you, [Justice Neil] Gorsuch, I want to tell you, [Justice Brett] Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price," Schumer shouted through a bullhorn. "You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Schumer hasn’t changed much since then.

Because Tesla is the world’s most successful electric vehicle, Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, had been favorites of the left.

No more, however, not since he teamed up with Trump to ferret out waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government.

Since then Tesla vehicles, charging stations and dealerships have been vandalized, shot at, and even firebombed.

When Schumer was asked this week to denounce the violence against Tesla, he refused and instead went after Musk.

"I can't talk about Tesla, but Elon Musk is a disaster for America and America knows it," he said.

Instead of trying to quell the violence, Schumer justified it.

Meanwhile Luigi Mangioni, the man who’s accused of approaching insurance executive Brian Thompson from behind and murdering him in cold blood, has become a folk hero to the left. Nearly $850,000 has been raised for his defense.

When former Clinton adviser Doug Schoen was asked yesterday what direction his party was taking, he said, “it is still going left, I’d argue hard left,” and added that the party was being taken over by anti-Trump Democratic Socialists.

"No positive programs, certainly no centrist programs," he explained. "My party is out of touch with the mainstream. All we do is bash and trash! We’re only running on opposition to the Republicans. No ideas! No plans!"

According to today’s Democrats, their violence is protected speech, whereas our speech is violence. That would make Trump’s would-be assassin just one of the Democratic Party’s rank-and-file members.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.