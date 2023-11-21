Presidential Security Became 'Serious Business' After JFK Murder

In the 60 years since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, a massive – and much-needed – overhaul occurred in the policies, procedures, and protocols involved with protecting the president, national security experts said.

The Secret Service had been in place and responsible for protecting presidents for decades before JFK's shocking murder on Nov. 22, 1963, when he was shot at Dealey Plaza in Dallas while riding in an open-air presidential motorcade. But experts say the tragedy prompted the security detail to take a new look at presidential safety.