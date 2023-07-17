×
Tags: secret service | cocaine | white house

Secret Service's Cocaine Probe Sends 'Dangerous Message'

The north lawn of the White House is seen in Washington, D.C. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 17 July 2023 06:37 AM EDT

The Secret Service’s failure to figure out who left cocaine inside of a West Wing locker earlier this month sends a “dangerous message” about apparent security lapses at the White House and the potential for nefarious actors to smuggle even more sinister substances into an area that’s supposed to be one of the most secure in the country, law enforcement and national security analysts say.

According to a summary of the Secret Service investigation into the white powder uncovered during a routine sweep of the White House on July 2, a detailed lab analysis of the bag containing the substance revealed no DNA or fingerprints. And with no other leads, officials determined they will “not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered.”

