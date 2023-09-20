New Initiative Exposes 'Bias' Reporting in Public Schools

A new project seeks to shine a light on the numerous school districts that have policies effectively chilling speech by encouraging students to report their peers for making what are perceived to be offensive comments.
Parents Defending Education, a grassroots organization that tries to expose objectionable things that kids are being taught in school, recently launched a "bias response systems" tracker that highlights which school districts have policies in place urging students or staff to report incidents of "bias."
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.