×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: school | parents defending education | policies | bias | students | offensive | comments

New Initiative Exposes 'Bias' Reporting in Public Schools

Desks in a classroom in Stamford, Connecticut. (John Moore/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 07:33 AM EDT

A new project seeks to shine a light on the numerous school districts that have policies effectively chilling speech by encouraging students to report their peers for making what are perceived to be offensive comments.

Parents Defending Education, a grassroots organization that tries to expose objectionable things that kids are being taught in school, recently launched a "bias response systems" tracker that highlights which school districts have policies in place urging students or staff to report incidents of "bias."

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A new project seeks to shine a light on the numerous school districts that have policies effectively chilling speech by encouraging students to report their peers for making what are perceived to be offensive comments.
school, parents defending education, policies, bias, students, offensive, comments, tracker
896
2023-33-20
Wednesday, 20 September 2023 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved