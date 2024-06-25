SBA Pro-Life America Vows $92M to Counter 'All-Trimester Extremism'

The way Democrats are approaching the November elections, a victory for President Joe Biden would spur them to nullify the Dobbs decision, which struck down the concept of abortion as a constitutional right, SBA Pro-Life America said.

And while Planned Parenthood has announced a $40 million campaign to negate Dobbs — either legislatively or judicially — SBA Pro-Life America is countering with its own $92 million to highlight Democrats’ “all-trimester extremism” and to fund candidates who support its agenda.