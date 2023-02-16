×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | vladimir putin | moldova | invasion | anniversary | ukraine

Why Putin Is Eyeing Moldova as Next Possible Russian Target

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 16 February 2023 06:14 AM EST

With a major Russian offensive in Ukraine now officially underway to mark the looming one-year anniversary of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, military experts believe the battlefield could soon expand to neighboring Moldova.

If Putin's goal really is to reunite the lands of "historical" Russia to create a modern-day superpower, Ukraine won't be the last stop for Russian troops.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With a major Russian offensive in Ukraine now officially underway to mark the looming one-year anniversary of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, military experts believe the battlefield could soon expand to neighboring Moldova.
russia, vladimir putin, moldova, invasion, anniversary, ukraine
729
2023-14-16
Thursday, 16 February 2023 06:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved