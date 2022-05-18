×
Tags: russia | ukraine | war | nato | sweden | finland | vladimir putin

How Long Will Russian War in Ukraine Last?

Russian servicemen are seen in Armyansk in the northern part of Crimea, Russia. (Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/AP)

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 06:29 AM

Even though the narrative of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has flipped – with the once-embattled native forces, buoyed by a massive infusion of U.S. and European aid, mounting a brawny effort against the under-supplied, teetering Kremlin forces – military analysts still don't expect the fighting to cease anytime soon.

Despite speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be willing to end the invasion in exchange for the Russian annexation of the disputed Kherson region – an area that would provide Putin access to Southern Ukraine – a Russian drawdown in the country isn't believed to be on the horizon.

