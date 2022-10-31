×
Tags: russia | ukraine | eu | war | biden administration | marshall billingslea

Europe Funding Russian War Machine, Ex-US Official Says

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 31 October 2022 08:11 AM EDT

The European Union plays both sides of the fence with Russia, and the Biden administration is to blame, according to Marshall Billingslea, the former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorist Financing.

On one hand, Europe provides Ukraine with arms and training. But on the other, Europe still pays billions to Russia for its oil and gas that the Russian war machine then uses in its campaign, killing Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

