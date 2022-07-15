Russia's Ukraine Blockade Threatens US Food Prices, Global Supply

American consumers have seen nothing yet when it comes to food prices, panelists at a Washington, D.C., forum sponsored by the America First Policy Institute warned on Tuesday.

The featured speakers noted that at least 40 million people – particularly those in Africa and Asia – face potential famine if Russia's blockade of the Ukrainian coast continues. The panel noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned food into a weapon against Ukraine and the rest of the world as Russia's invasion has taken large areas of agricultural land out of production.