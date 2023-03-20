Russia's Secret Mobilization of 400,000 New Troops

Moscow is looking to add at least 400,000 new troops to swell the ranks of a depleted Russian army that continues to suffer heavy casualties more than a year into President Vladimir Putin's invasion, sources close to Ukraine tell Newsmax.
The push for fresh soldiers could also suggest that Russia is planning to expand its military campaign beyond the borders of Ukraine.
