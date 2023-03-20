×
Tags: russia | troops | ukraine | war | vladimir putin | military | draft

Russia's Secret Mobilization of 400,000 New Troops

A column of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into the distance as they proceed northwards along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway. (Maximilian Clarke/AP)

By    |   Monday, 20 March 2023 06:20 AM EDT

Moscow is looking to add at least 400,000 new troops to swell the ranks of a depleted Russian army that continues to suffer heavy casualties more than a year into President Vladimir Putin's invasion, sources close to Ukraine tell Newsmax.

The push for fresh soldiers could also suggest that Russia is planning to expand its military campaign beyond the borders of Ukraine.

