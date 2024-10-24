WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rudy giuliani | lawsuit | 2020 | trump

Rudy Giuliani: A Victim of Lawfare, Not Law?

Rudy Giuliani, once praised as "America's Mayor," now faces serious setbacks, including the seizure of his home to settle a defamation case. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 25 October 2024 07:44 AM EDT

Rudy Giuliani, once known as "America's Mayor" after his actions in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, has faced one humiliation after another through punishments in connection with his representation of former President Donald Trump.

But the latest action — the seizure of his Manhattan home and other personal property to help settle a defamation lawsuit from two Georgia poll workers — is being considered as particularly egregious, according to some of his allies.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

Attorney Ford O'Connell added that "given Giuliani's financial situation, the actions taken seem excessively punitive and politically motivated, intended as a warning to others and potentially suppressing free speech."
