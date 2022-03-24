×
Surprise Democrat Could Be Sanders' Successor, Challenge Biden

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 24 March 2022 06:31 AM

California political strategists describe Democrat congressman Ro Khanna as an "all things to all people kind of person," a man with a Rorschach resume that they say makes him an obvious choice to lead the party's progressive wing – and potentially emerge as a 2024 presidential contender.

While Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has been the high-profile face of progressive politics for nearly a decade, he'll be in his 80s by the time the 2024 election cycle rolls around and there's no indication he plans to take another shot at winning the White House after a pair of back-to-back primary failures in 2016 and 2020.

