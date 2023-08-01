RFK Jr. Secret Service Claims Made 'to Score Political Points'

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s claim that he's being denied Secret Service protection by the Biden administration is likely a bid to try to win over voters as he seeks to topple the sitting president in his party's primary, political strategists say.

Both RFK Jr.'s father – former Attorney General and Sen. Robert Kennedy – and his uncle – former President John F. Kennedy – were assassinated while in office. On Friday, RFK Jr. announced that the Department of Homeland Security had denied his request for Secret Service protection.