Record Credit Card Debt in Q2 Reflects Mounting Pressure

U.S. credit card debt reached a record high of more than $1.2 trillion during the second quarter, reflecting the financial strain on many households.
With third-quarter results expected in November, attention is shifting to whether balances have continued to rise or if borrowers have managed to catch their breath. Some households have been able to reduce their balances, but many are relying more heavily on credit cards as the unemployment rate increases in several states.
