WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: radical republicans | impeachment | andrew johnson | 1868 | abraham lincoln

How Radical Republicans Nearly Took Down a President

Former President Andrew Johnson (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 February 2026 07:21 AM EST

The phrase "radical Republican" today conjures images of Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Thomas Massie, and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

While each is a thorn in President Donald Trump's side, they pale considerably to the original Radical Republicans – a group of Ku Klux Klan-hating representatives and senators who fiercely opposed President Abraham Lincoln and helped pave the way for the first impeachment of a U.S. president.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Today’s "radical Republicans" may irk President Donald Trump, but they pale beside the original Radical Republicans, who opposed Abraham Lincoln and helped trigger the first presidential impeachment.
radical republicans, impeachment, andrew johnson, 1868, abraham lincoln
972
2026-21-24
Tuesday, 24 February 2026 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved