How Radical Republicans Nearly Took Down a President

The phrase "radical Republican" today conjures images of Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Thomas Massie, and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

While each is a thorn in President Donald Trump's side, they pale considerably to the original Radical Republicans – a group of Ku Klux Klan-hating representatives and senators who fiercely opposed President Abraham Lincoln and helped pave the way for the first impeachment of a U.S. president.