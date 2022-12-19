Puerto Rico Statehood Push Hits Senate Roadblock

Puerto Ricans are closer than ever to deciding if they want their territory to be the 51st U.S. state — but flag makers may want to hold off on any alterations to the Stars and Stripes until after the Senate weighs in.

The statehood push kicked into high gear with the House-passed Puerto Rico Status Act paving the way for Puerto Ricans to decide whether the territory should be the 51st state, fully independent, or “sovereign in free association with the U.S.” with negotiated terms. The bill also commits Congress to accept the decision, whatever it may be.