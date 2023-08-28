×
Pro-life Groups: Abortion Ballot Measures Could Undo Progress

Pro-life supporters celebrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C, on June 24, 2022. (Getty Images)

Monday, 28 August 2023 07:57 AM EDT

Pro-life advocates warn that ballot initiatives pushed by pro-choice groups in numerous conservative states could expand abortion access only a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Ohio recently became the fourth red state, following Kansas, Kentucky, and Montana, to have voted on a referendum linked to abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


